Previously lifted rabies alert extended after 7th rabid raccoon found in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A seventh rabid raccoon was found in Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to a rabies alert being extended.

The alert had previously been lifted. However, after the seventh rabid raccoon was found in the area, officials decided to extend the alert for an additional 60 days.

The boundaries of the alert are between Southwest 152nd Street and 187th Street — and Southwest 117th Avenue and 137th Avenue.

The Miami-Dade Department of Health also said an otter tested positive for the rabies virus. That otter bit a human and later died.

The victim and at least three other people exposed to the virus were later treated.

The alert will be in place until Jan. 19, unless other rabid animals are found.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

If you believe your pet has been bitten by a wild animal, health officials advise you seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services.

State health officials listed the following safety precautions area residents should observe:

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter

Do not leave food sources out for wildlife such as pet food or unsecured garbage

Avoid contact with stray and feral animals

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas

For further information, click here. You may also call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400 or Animal Services at 311.

For a list of wildlife trappers, click here.

