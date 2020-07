DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump is set to make a visit to South Florida this Friday.

Trump will pay a visit to the U.S. Southern Command in Doral to review the current counter-narcotics operation in the Caribbean.

So far, the operation has resulted in drug seizures totaling more than $1 billion.

