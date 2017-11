PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — President Donald Trump and his family arrived in Palm Beach, late Tuesday afternoon.

He and his family will enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday meal at their Mar-a-Lago Estate.

From the winter White House, Trump said he will be having meetings and answering phone calls.

He and his family will return to Washington D.C. on Sunday.

