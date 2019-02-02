President of Miami Dade College to retire

The president of Miami Dade College is stepping down.

Eduardo J. Padrón will retire in August after almost 25 years at the helm of the university.

In a letter to his colleagues, Padrón stated that it wasn’t an easy decision but that he believes it’s time for new leadership.

Padrón said he will help the board of trustees to ensure a smooth transition for the new president.

