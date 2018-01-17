Prescription saving program offered at Publix pharmacies

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix pharmacies have launched a low-price prescription drug program.

The supermarket chain hopes that the low-price prescription program will help people fill their medications regularly.

Customers can purchase up to a 90-day supply of certain generic prescriptions for $7.50, regardless of insurance coverage.

About 29 different types of generic medications are included.

For a list of all the medications, go here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.