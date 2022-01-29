SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animals at Zoo Miami are getting ready for the cold weather on Sunday.

Zookeepers are helping the animals stay cozy with warm blankets and enclosures for the cold front.

The zoo will use heaters and heat lamps to warm enclosures, keeping reptiles safe.

Zookeepers will also be placing smaller animals in kennels in a heated room.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.