Preparations underway for Carnaval Miami 2018

MIAMI (WSVN) - Preparations are underway for one of the largest Latin cultural celebrations in the United States.

Carnaval Miami is an event people look forward to all year, and this time, organizers said, the celebration is even more special.

City leaders and guests were invited to the 2018 Carnaval Miami unveiling at Ball & Chain in Little Havana, Thursday morning.

“Welcome to the Carnaval Miami 2018,” said Jesus Lebeña, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

“We’ll have the salsa, the merengue, the Cuban music, the reggaeton — you’ll have a little bit of everything,” said Lebeña.

Cuban music legend Carlos Oliva is the 2018 King of Carnaval.

International artist Atomik was chosen to create this year’s poster.

“It was themed off of a postcard, off of a vintage postcard,” said Atomik.

The monthlong festival kicks off Feb. 10.

There will be more than a dozen events, including a beauty pageant, a beer tasting and live painting in Wynwood, as well as Carnaval on the Mile, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year on March 3 and 4.

All the events lead to the heart of Little Havana, where the Calle Ocho festival will be held on March 11.

“Our most popular event is Calle Ocho,” said Lebeña. “This year, we’ll be celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the largest Hispanic festival in the United States.”

The community tradition not only adds culture and flavor, but also benefits South Florida students through the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

“Our mission is to help improve the lives of underprivileged kids and family in our community and to create a lasting impact in their lives,” said Lebeña, “and that’s why we do what we do.”

