Pregnant woman wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game days before Mother’s Day

(WSVN) - A pregnant mother from Florida won the lottery just days before Mother’s Day.

The Florida Lottery made the announcement on Wednesday and said 26-year-old Karlee Harbst of Port Orange claimed a $1 million prize by playing the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game.

Harbst told the Florida Lottery that she felt lucky after winning $100 on the game a week before her big win.

“I almost didn’t buy a ticket,” she said in the news release. “When I saw the ticket was number 24, I had to get it; 24 is my favorite number!”

Harbst chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.

