Pregnant mother killed, daughter hurt in Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pregnant woman has been shot dead in an Opa-locka neighborhood.

Thirty-three-year-old Quantia Curry Golden was shot along with her 13-year-old daughter C’Lexus Richardson as they were sitting in a car along Superior Street, Monday evening.

Golden was pronounced dead at the scene. Richardson was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital for life-saving surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

7News cameras captured the white car riddled with bullets and a yellow tarp draped over the driver’s side window.

Gladiest Barnes was at the scene speaking on her daughter’s death.

“Right now, I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Barnes said this is the second child she has lost to gun violence.

Her 20-year-old son Donald Jones was killed back in 2011 in Miami.

As Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police work to determine a motive, Barnes is left planning another funeral.

“When’s it going to end?” she said. “The police not really doing nothing.”

