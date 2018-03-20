Pregnant mother ends up atop moving car trying to stop purse thieves

A pregnant woman ended up on top of a moving car after thieves tried to steal her purse outside of a South Florida park, and surveillance captured the scene.

The mother-to-be, who is expecting to have her baby in a few days, was at Lummus Park planning her baby shower.

That’s when surveillance cameras captured her trying to shop robbers from taking her purse, before she ended up on top of the hood of a moving car.

“I was on the car. I was on the car,” said mother Cassandra Better. “I was stopping them. But they were like taking me.”

Better said, while she was planning the shower Saturday afternoon, she noticed a duo in a white Mercedes-Benz.

“The park was empty. They were being sneaky so we wouldn’t see them,” Better said. “They were like this, ducking down.”

She later noticed they went into her unlocked car. “The whole time we were looking at the car,” Better said. “I saw him put his hand in and take the black and white purse. And that’s when we started running.”

Surveillance cameras showed Better as she sprinted across the park to go after the burglars.

“I know a lot of people are like, ‘Why would you do that?’ But in a moment like that, you are not just going to sit there. Like, ‘Oh, you are stealing from me,'” she said.

The driver of the Mercedes could be seen as it accelerated toward Better. She then found herself on the hood of that vehicle.

“They had their window down. I was screaming, ‘Hey, I’m pregnant,'” Better said. “After it happened, I was in a lot of pain, like a lot, a lot of pain. The ambulance came, they checked me out, they calmed me down. I was like, ‘Look, I’m fine. I just wanna find them.’ I was worried about finding them.”

The crooks got away with two purses in Better’s vehicle containing $3,000 in cash and a diamond ring.

Better told 7News that she had the valuables with her because she was saving up for a house.

“This is an unfortunate situation, but she was able to walk away,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. “She is pregnant, so that makes the charges so much more than what it would have been.”

Better knows that her actions were risky, but she said if she wasn’t pregnant, she would have done even more.

“I was trying to stop them, but at the same time, I was thinking about the baby,” Better said. “That’s the only reason I moved. If not, I would have held on like James Bond, for real.”

Police are asking the public for help. They said the vehicle in question is a white Mercedes, possibly CLA model, and the first three letters on the tag are I-C-N.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.