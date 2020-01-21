Precautionary boil water notice lifted for North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water order issued for the City of North Lauderdale has been lifted.

The order was issued after a pump failure occurred in the city’s water tank near Southwest 73rd Avenue and Forest Boulevard on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, City of North Lauderdale officials lifted the advisory after bacteriological testing determined the water was safe.

