Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been lifted.

The notice was put into effect on Thursday following emergency repairs to a water main.

The City of Fort Lauderdale issued the precautionary notice to residents in the area of Northeast 26th Street and 28th Street.

Officials said the repairs have been completed, and the water is once again safe to drink.

