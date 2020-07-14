Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a precautionary boil water notice that affected parts of Fort Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, the city lifted the notice that was issued after crews repaired a six-inch water main break near East Las Olas Boulevard and Royal Palm Drive.

Bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

City officials also said the road restoration work along the westbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard has been completed.

