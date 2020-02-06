Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been lifted.

On Thursday, City of Fort Lauderdale officials lifted the notice issued following emergency repairs to a 16-inch water main in the area of 100 South Birch Road.

Residents living to the south of Castillo Street, to the west of South Atlantic Boulevard, north of Cortez Street, north of Poinsettia Street and to the west of Seabreeze Boulevard were under the advisory.

Crews have completed repairs to the pipe, and bacteriological surveys show the water is once again safe to use and drink.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.