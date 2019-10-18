Precautionary boil water notice lifted for downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The water in downtown Fort Lauderdale has been declared safe to drink after crews fixed a water main break.

A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for properties between South Andrews Avenue and Southeast Third Avenue, from East Las Olas Boulevard to Southeast Sixth Street.

Crews have fixed the water main break under the New River, and samples of the water came back clean.

