Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Davie neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie town officials have lifted a precautionary boil water notice issued after a water main break.

The notice was lifted on Thursday morning.

Water in the area has been deemed safe following a 16-inch water main rupture in the area of Orange Drive, west of Nob Hill Road.

The boil water notice applied to residents in the area bordering Orange Drive to the south, Nob Hill Road to the east, Hiatus Road to the west and Southwest 26th Street to the north.

