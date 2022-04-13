NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of North Miami due to a water main break.

The notice was put into effect for residents in the area of 131st to 132nd Streets along Northwest Fifth Avenue, Wednesday.

This notice will remain in effect while tests are conducted on the water samples in the area and will be lifted after tests prove the water is safe for consumption.

Officials advise that residents boil water for, at least, one minute before brushing their teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and making homemade ice.

For more updates, visit northmiamifl.gov.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.