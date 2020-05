FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a property in Fort Lauderdale.

The property at 777 Bayshore Dr. on Fort Lauderdale Beach is where the notice was placed.

The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received.

