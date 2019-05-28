Precautionary boil water notice issued for Hialeah neighborhood

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Hialeah neighborhood.

The notice was issued on Tuesday after City of Hialeah crews began working on emergency repairs to a water main break.

The areas affected include West 35th Street to 38th Street and Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

Residents have been advised to boil their water until officials announce it is once again safe to drink.

Officials stated a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient to make the water safe to use.

