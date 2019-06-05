Precautionary boil water notice issued for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been issued a precautionary boil water notice.

The notice was issued on Tuesday after City of Fort Lauderdale crews began working on emergency repairs to a water main.

The areas affected include 10 parcels of land in the area of East Broward and Southeast Eighth Avenue.

Residents have been advised to boil their water until bacteriological surveys show it is once again safe to drink.

Officials stated a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient to make the water safe to use.

