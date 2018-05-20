FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for a section of the downtown area after a water main break caused flooding and lane closures along Broward Boulevard, Sunday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the flooded roadway as crews worked to repair the rupture near Southwest Fourth Avenue.

The boil water notice affects residents living between Northwest Fourth Street and and West Las Olas Boulevard from north to south, and between Southwest Second to Southwest Seventh avenues from east to west.

Officials advised residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes for at least a minute.

Broward Boulevard was shut down between Southwest Third to Southwest Fifth avenues as crews made the emergency repairs.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

