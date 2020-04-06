Precautionary boil water notice issued for Davie neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a mobile home park in Davie after a water main break in the area.

Officials issued the order for Orange Blossom Mobile Home Park, located at 6651 Orange Drive, on Monday morning.

Water service has been temporarily shut off to those in the area as crews work to make emergency repairs to the water main along Orange Drive between Southwest 67th Avenue and 65th Avenue.

No other Davie neighborhoods are impacted by this notice.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink again.

Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, officials said.

