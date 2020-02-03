Precautionary boil water notice issued following water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice following a water main break.

City leaders said crews are working on emergency repairs to a 16-inch water main in the area of 100 South Birch Road, Monday.

“Properties in the immediate vicinity of the repair work will experience low or no water pressure while the repairs are being completed,” city leaders said in a news release.

As emergency repairs continue on a damaged 16-inch water main at 100 S Birch Road, the City of Fort Lauderdale is issuing a precautionary boil water notice effective immediately for nearby properties. ➡️ https://t.co/eYPEWINOGr pic.twitter.com/r8spPRX0OU — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) February 3, 2020

The precautionary boil water notice includes residents living to the south of Castillo Street, to the west of South Atlantic Boulevard and to the north of Cortez Street. Residents living north of Poinsettia Street and to the west of Seabreeze Boulevard are also under the advisory.

Once repairs to the pipe are completed, city officials said the notice will be lifted once the water is safe to drink and meets state standards.

