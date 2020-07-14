Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Hallandale Beach neighborhood

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a Hallandale Beach neighborhood following a water main break in the area.

Crews were on the scene of the break along the 200 block of Golden Isles Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory will impact the 100 to 800 blocks of Golden Isles Drive, officials said.

“Please bring all water to a boil for one minute prior to drinking, cooking, washing dishes, brushing teeth and making ice,” officials advised residents on social media.

Officials said the notice will last for at least 48 hours.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.