Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued to a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale while crews repair and install new valves on water mains in the area.

City officials said crews will be performing emergency repairs to a valve on a two-inch water main and will be installing a new valve on a six-inch water main in the area of 700 NW Ninth Ave.

The precautionary boil water notice will take effect at 5 a.m. Thursday, and officials said close to 80 properties will be affected.

Officials advise residents that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The boil water notice will be lifted once the water quality meets state standards.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.