Preacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida preacher has been arrested after he allegedly had sexual relations with a teenager who, investigators said, he was close to.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Junior Augustin allegedly had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl. The alleged victim is the daughter of the pastor at a church where Augustin preaches.

“Where can you start when it comes to a man like that? Everyone is devastated at the moment,” the victim’s sister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “A lot of tears, a lot of just broken hearts right now.”

The victim’s sister added, before the alleged sexual assault happened, the victim’s family and Augustin’s family were extremely close. Now, however, they feel as if they have been betrayed.

In the arrest report, investigators wrote the teenage girl took care of Augustin’s young children in his Deerfield Beach home soon after his wife had their youngest child. The 34-year-old is the father of eight children.

“Just nasty, like, why would you even do that to your wife? You know?” the victim’s sister said.

Neighbors said they are shocked to hear about Augustin’s arrest.

“I got children, and this is clearly too close for that,” a man said.

“I know they go to church a lot,” another neighbor said. “They go to church a lot. That surprise me.”

While Augustin faces charges of sexual assault and performing a lewd and lascivious act, the victim’s family said they are helping their loved one heal.

“We’re looking at therapies, trying to make sure to keep her occupied, keep her busy, let her know we’re here for her,” the victim’s sister said.

Augustin remains at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale on a $100,000 bond.

