FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pre-applications for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program are now open.

Three- and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes with garages, landscaped yards and modern kitchens are currently being built.

Applications will be open through March 31.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.