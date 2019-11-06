Powerboat racers OK after 2 boats flip at same time during annual Key West race

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual powerboat race in Key West was stopped after two vessels collided, causing them to flip in the air at the same time.

The crash happened during the annual Race World Offshore Key West Championships, Wednesday.

During the fifth lap of the Super Stock race, air got under the boats, and the two teams simultaneously shot into the air and landed upside down.

The race was stopped, and all four of the racers swam out from under their overturned powerboats.

Three of the four were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.

The event is expected to resume Friday.

