TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jumbo jackpot is still up for grabs.

There was no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing with a prize of $472 million.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday night with a jackpot of $490 million.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.