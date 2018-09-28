LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty patients at an assisted living facility in Lauderdale Lakes were taken out of it due to a partial power outage.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a power caught fire near Northwest 34th Street and 47th Terrace, Friday, just before 5:30 p.m., causing the loss of electricity.

The patients were transported from the facility as a precaution. No one was hurt.

The power has since been restored. The outage lasted about four and a half hours.

