Power out to 200 after shooting, crash in Florida City; 2 airlifted

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Florida City neighborhood and a Jeep crashed into a power pole, knocking out electricity to 200 customers.

Florida City and Miami-Dade police units responded to the scene near Northwest 12th Street and Ninth Avenue, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators have not provided a chain of events, but 7News cameras captured a Jeep with a back window shot out and two tires shot, as well as downed live wire.

Florida Power and Light officials confirmed that as of 6:20 p.m., there were 200 customers without power, saying in the FPL website, “A vehicle hit a power pole or some other FPL equipment.”

FPL officials said crews are working to restore electricity to the neighborhood.

Paramedics airlifted the victims to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

