SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - car crashed into a light pole in Kendall, knocking out power to more than 200 homes.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Southwest 43rd Street and 157th Avenue, just after 11 a.m., Sunday.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video showing paramedics taking the driver away in a gurney.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Florida Power & Light was called out to the scene to restore electricity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

