NEAR TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — Utility crews have successfully restored power after a sailboat struck some power lines in the Keys.

The impact of the collision cause a brief outage in the area south of Tavernier, Tuesday.

The boat was safely removed from the area.

No injuries were reported.

