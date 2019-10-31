Postal inspectors pass out fliers in Deerfield Beach for information on armed robbery of mail carrier

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Postal Service investigators have increased their efforts to bring in two people accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint in Deerfield Beach.

Inspectors went door to door handing out fliers in the neighborhood along Northwest 42nd Street and First Terrace, Thursday.

They are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We cannot do this without the community’s involvement and the assistance from our media partners,” U.S. Postal Inspector spokesperson Ivan Ramirez said. “Whatever you see, whatever you think you may have heard, whatever you may have witnessed, no tip is too small.”

Surveillance video showed a dark blue Chevrolet Camero taking off from the scene, Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.