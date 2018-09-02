Possible lightning tears off pieces of roof from SW Miami-Dade apartment building

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade believe a lightning strike is to blame for bringing down pieces of concrete from their building’s roof.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called in to remove some of the debris that fell on the ground at the complex located , Sunday afternoon.

Resident James Marston said he heard a deafening bang.

“We heard a really loud lightning, and after the sound, we realized that all the pieces of the roof came out,” he said. “It was pretty loud.”

7News cameras showed large chunks still laying on the grass, Sunday evening.

Crews cordoned off the entrance to the section of the building that was affected, including one entrance.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the structure is still habitable, so no occupants were displaced.

Residents in this neighborhood never lost power.

