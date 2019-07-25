Possible lightning strike causes SW Miami-Dade residential fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected lightning strike may have caused a residential fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 98th Terrace and 156th Court, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire officials, when crews arrived, visible smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home.

Residents of the home said two adults were taking care of children at the time of the fire.

All of the people inside got out of the home safely, the family said.

“Always because of the bad weather, our concern is to safely extinguish the fire and keep our firefighters safe,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said.

The fire has since been extinguished, and most of the damage was contained to the home’s attic, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

