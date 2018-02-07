Police investigate fatal shooting in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Downtown Miami, that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape blocking off the intersection of North First Street and North Miami Avenue, where a body could be seen laying on the road, covered by a yellow tarp and multiple vehicles damaged.

A heavy police presence could also be seen at 170 Southeast Third Ave, which is where police were first called out to.

A man, who did not wish to be identified, said his son was sitting at a red light when someone pulled up and fired multiple shots. “A guy jumps out and starts to shoot at the car that was on the sidewalk,” he said. “The one on the sidewalk backs up and trying to run out, hit my son’s car. It happened so fast that he got scared in the moment, thinking he might get shot as well.”

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police believe they may have their possible shooter in custody. 7News was on scene as the man was being placed in the back of a cop car.

Police have blocked off several streets as they comb the area for clues:

Flagler street is blocked off from Northeast Miami Court to Northwest Second Avenue.

Miami Avenue is blocked off at North First Street.

East First Avenue is closed at South East First Street.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

