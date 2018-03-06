Possible hazardous materials investigation closes street block in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a van that may have been carrying hazardous materials was found in the City of Miami.

Miami Police officers said the van may have been carrying large amounts of what is believed to be gasoline.

Due to a possible hazardous materials scene in the 1200 block of S.W. 4 St, S.W. 4 Street is closed 🚧 to pedestrian 🚶🚶‍♀️ and vehicular 🚘traffic from S.W. 12 Avenue to 13 Avenue. pic.twitter.com/zZLlsWHlUK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 6, 2018

Police have closed the 1200 block of Southwest Fourth Street to pedestrian traffic. Officers have also closed Fourth Street between Southwest 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue to vehicular traffic.

It is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

