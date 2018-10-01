MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have taken a man into custody accused of domestic violence.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as the subject sat against a fence in handcuffs in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 86th Street, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the mas was detained for questioning.

According to officials, police set up a perimeter between Biscayne Boulevard through Eighth Court and 86th to 87th streets.

The roads were later reopened for traffic.

The cause of the domestic violence incident remains under investigation.

