Possible bird strike forces JetBlue flight to return to FLL shortly after takeoff

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible bird strike forced a JetBlue flight departing for South America from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

Flight 1825, which was scheduled to land in Lima, Peru, had taken off from the airport just before 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The Airbus A321 jet then turned around after possibly striking birds mid-flight. It landed safely at the airport out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were standing by for its arrival, but their assistance was not needed, officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over Gate F9 at FLL, where workers could be seen focusing on the twin-engine aircraft’s left engine.

Airline officials said the aircraft will be taken out of service for inspection, and the flight will be switched to another aircraft.

