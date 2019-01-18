Southwest Miami-Dade barricaded subject surrenders to police

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody in Southwest Miami-Dade after he had barricaded himself at an apartment complex.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near U.S. 1 and Southwest 216th Street, Friday afternoon.

Police believe he was alone but were not sure whether he was armed.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police tried to talk the subject out peacefully.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the subject surrendered without incident.

It remains unknown whether he will face any charges.

