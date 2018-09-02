FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An algae emergency appears to be making its way to South Florida.

Environmental protection officials have notified the City of Fort Lauderdale about a possible algae bloom in the water near East Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Avenue.

Officials are warning people in the area not to swim near the algae blooms or let pets drink the water when algae is present.

An algae bloom on the state’s West Coast has killed dozens of fish and marine life.

