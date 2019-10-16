Portion lifted from No Contact Advisory issued for Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some Key Biscayne beach sites are no longer under the precautionary No Contact with Water Advisory issued on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department officials announced the beaches and marinas in Crandon North, Virginia Key Beach and Fisher Island remain under the advisory.
The advisory was issued after a power outage at the department’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant led to an overflow of approximately 100,000 gallons of treated and chlorinated waste to spill into the waterway near the facility.
Beachgoers are urged to avoid swimming, fishing and boating until repairs are finished.
The advisory will remain in effect until test results for the water come back clean for two consecutive days.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.