Port Miami breaks ground on new Carnival Cruise Line terminal

MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnival celebrated breaking ground on a new terminal at Port Miami.

The port broke ground today on Terminal F, which will go on to house Carnival’s latest cruise ship, Celebration.

Despite ongoing issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line officials are optimistic about their short-term future.

“We’ve been saying all year that we will be back, and this terminal shows our commitment to not only resuming sailing this year but to come back bigger and better than ever,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

The new ship will be the largest Carnival has ever docked in South Florida and will feature a roller coaster.

Carnival celebration is set to debut in South Florida some time in 2022.

