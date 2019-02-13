Port Everglades worker falls through catwalk on cargo ship

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker is recovering after he fell through a catwalk on a cargo ship at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews placed the 50-year-old in a harness and lowered him to the ground, Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the man for a knee injury on scene and then transported him to Broward Health Medical Center.

The 50-year-old is expected to be OK.

