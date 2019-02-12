Porch pirate theft reveals ID fraud of Pembroke Pines woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines homeowner had a package stolen from her home, but the package was not the only thing taken from her.

Viviana Linares’ Ring Doorbell footage showed an unknown man walking up to her Northwest 16th Court home, just before 2 p.m., Monday.

The man could also be seen in the video speaking in Spanish to the driver of the car he arrived in.

“[He] goes to the car, even walks around the car, and the other guy is in the driver’s seat,” Linares said while watching the video.

However, Linares said she was not expecting any packages for herself.

“Right away, I thought it was my daughter’s package,” she said. “She had ordered a package for her boyfriend for Valentine’s, so I called her right away and said, ‘Call the cops. Your package is being stolen.’”

Her daughter viewed the footage and said it wasn’t what she ordered because the shipment was too big.

The stolen package, which contained over $800 in items from Victoria’s Secret, was shipped and delivered through FedEx.

Linares said the man stole the package within an hour after delivery.

“Oh, my God. I had not ordered anything from Victoria Secret,” she said, “so I went into my credit card account and saw a charge for $814.”

Linares said her now-cancelled Victoria’s Secret credit card, which she had on hand, was used to buy all of the items.

“They step out of the car like nothing, like this was their home, and they pick up the package and go,” she said.

Linares hopes her surveillance video will help lead to the man’s arrest.

If you have any information on this theft and fraud, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

