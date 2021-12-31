SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left feeling upset after a suspect stole a package that contained Christmas presents that arrived late.

“It’s horrible,” said the victim.

A man, looking like he’s making a delivery, takes a family’s late arriving Christmas presents for their kids in the Sunset area around Southwest 107th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

“I noticed on my Ring, I got an alert, that someone was passing by,” said the victim. “I figured it would be a delivery person, but when I looked, the person pretended to drop off a package and ended up taking expensive packages of ours, which happened to be pending gifts for our children.”

When the family got home to check what was dropped off.

“We ended up getting an empty box,” said the victim.

They checked their Ring camera footage to find that a man dropped off a random, empty box, but picked up UPS and Amazon packages containing expensive clothes for their kids.

“We called the police,” said the victim. “We showed him the guy’s face. They wrote a report.”

Miami-Dade officers were seen on camera getting info on the SUV driving, fake delivery man.

“White male, mid 30s, early 40s. He looks pretty professional to me. Wearing gloves, pretending to look like an Amazon driver,” said the victim.

His face and vehicle are now on camera, with the hope that this drive-up crook can be spotted, called out and eventually stopped.

“Report him, because it could happen to you,” said the victim. “We try to give our kids the best life that they could possibly have, and it hurts. Especially when you spend all this money trying to give them everything they want, and for someone to just come on to your house and just take your stuff, I feel violated.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.