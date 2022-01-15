DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for a woman who has been taking packages from an apartment in Deerfield Beach.

A woman walked into the Tivoli Park Apartments around the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard.

She bent down and grabbed a package that had just been delivered by Amazon, Friday. She did it again at the apartment next door.

Those packages contain a diagnostic test machine, a pair of work pants, laundry detergent and a shower curtain.

BSO saw the surveillance video and told the renters this is not the first time this woman has stolen other people’s stuff.

