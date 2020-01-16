Porch pirate snatches packages from West Miami doorstep

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner has lost hundreds of dollars in valuables after a porch pirate made off with two pricey packages from her home in West Miami.

The incident happened near the 900 block of Southwest 65th Avenue, Wednesday.

“Someone just pulled up to our house and stole two of our packages that we ordered from Wayfair,” said Stephanie Reyno, whose packages were stolen.

Stephanie Reyno showed 7News surveillance video of a man she doesn’t know who, she said, snatched up hundreds of dollars worth of her stuff from her front door while she was at work.

She knew something was up the next day when she checked on the status of her order, and it said the items had been delivered.

“I see the car pull up, and I’m like, ‘That’s not my sister. Who is this guy?'” said Reyno. “Then, I see that he’s just taking our packages.”

She called West Miami Police, and they arrived at the home Thursday evening.

The surveillance video showed the unidentified man pick up one large package before returning to pick up a second one.

“I was in shock,” said Reyno. “I work so hard for my money and I work hard to buy my own things, and who are you to come and take my things?”

Then, from a different angle, the video showed the man walking to the red car, stuffing the packages in the backseat while there is a passenger in the front seat waiting for him.

Reyno hopes the surveillance video will help police capture the porch pirate. She also had a few things to say to the man.

“I hope he goes to jail and brings me back my packages,” she said. “If you want to be a UPS driver or something like that, if you like packages, like go do something that you like because it’s not OK.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

