Porch pirate arrested after being caught on camera fleeing with box from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who barely made off with a package he snatched from the front porch of a Southwest Miami-Dade home after the homeowner confronted him.

Jeremy Palacio, 33, was arrested on May 20 after he was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in the area of Southwest 120th Avenue and 187th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police said Palacio confessed to the theft after he was arrested in connection to another crime.

The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the alleged thief circled the house several times before he made his move.

Ring doorbell footage captured a white Infiniti G37 sedan driving up to the lawn of the residence, at around 1:30 p.m., May 16.

The video showed Palacio getting out of the car and taking a large box from the porch before trying to fit it into the backseat.

After multiple attempts to get the package into the car, he fled the scene with the car door open when the homeowner walked outside.

The homeowner said the alleged thief took off with part of a patio furniture set worth around $1,200.

Palacio faces charges of third-degree grand theft and has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.